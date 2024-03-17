Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,514 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

