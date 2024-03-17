Wedmont Private Capital Buys 5,045 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.7 %

Starbucks stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

