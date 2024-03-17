Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $191.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

