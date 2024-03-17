Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CAT opened at $346.97 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

