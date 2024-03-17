Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,719. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

