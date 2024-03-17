Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.12 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Shares of NKE opened at $99.64 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

