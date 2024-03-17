Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.19 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $407.69 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.66 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

