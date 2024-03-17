Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVES. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

