Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

