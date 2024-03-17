Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 725,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.7 %

Synopsys stock opened at $550.03 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.26. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

