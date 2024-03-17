Wedmont Private Capital Has $1 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

