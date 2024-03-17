Wedmont Private Capital Has $987,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. State Street Corp raised its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $256.29 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

