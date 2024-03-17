Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $627.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $612.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.71. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $427.83 and a twelve month high of $636.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

