Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.