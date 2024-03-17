Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $374.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $243.52 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.