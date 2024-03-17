Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

LOW stock opened at $244.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.