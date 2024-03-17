Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 188 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $279.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.84.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

