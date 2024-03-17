Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,458 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $97.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.