Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 3,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 192,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $101.85.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

