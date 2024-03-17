Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 841 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

