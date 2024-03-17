Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.19.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

