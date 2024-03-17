Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $145,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,486,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

