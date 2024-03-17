Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 41,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

