Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 250,784 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.27% of Denali Therapeutics worth $150,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,604 shares of company stock worth $1,161,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

