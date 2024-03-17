Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 368,954 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.50% of EastGroup Properties worth $115,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.