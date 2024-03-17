Wellington Management Group LLP Has $132.07 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.93% of Globus Medical worth $132,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

