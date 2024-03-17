Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2,173.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.58% of Dover worth $113,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

DOV opened at $175.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

