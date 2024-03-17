Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,928 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.70% of Carter’s worth $119,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.2 %

CRI opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.