Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 168,418 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.16% of Verra Mobility worth $160,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

