Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947,720 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.52% of Douglas Emmett worth $117,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -292.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

