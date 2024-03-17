Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,599 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $145,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

