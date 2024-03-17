Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,402,303 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,995,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,402,303 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.42% of Synovus Financial worth $138,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 352.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

