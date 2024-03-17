Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 157,089 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.51% of Bio-Techne worth $163,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

