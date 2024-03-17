Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 666,565 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,199,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 666,565 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.30% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $128,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.84. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Insider Activity

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,471 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

