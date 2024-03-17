Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

