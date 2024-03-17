West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading Up 0.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$110.49 and last traded at C$109.89. Approximately 302,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 169,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.0285505 EPS for the current fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.15%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.