Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CEO Rafael Santana Sells 40,219 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $5,655,595.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $143.51. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.