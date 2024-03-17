Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.18

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.18 and last traded at $146.30, with a volume of 186735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Westlake Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,854. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Westlake by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 47,799 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

