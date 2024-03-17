Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.52. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

