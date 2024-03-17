WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,467,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.2 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.