WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Shares Down 1.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.18. 7,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
