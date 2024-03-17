WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Shares Down 1.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.18. 7,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

