Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director George J. Still, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Workday Trading Down 1.4 %

Workday stock opened at $268.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

