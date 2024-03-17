Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $157,305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 176.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 361,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

