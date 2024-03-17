X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 1.7132 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.54.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of USOI opened at $76.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USOI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

