XPeng (XPEV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. XPeng has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

