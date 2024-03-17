Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.23.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
