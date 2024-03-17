Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 310,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

ZAPP opened at $0.25 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

