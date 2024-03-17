ZKH Group (ZKH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZKH Group Stock Down 0.9 %

ZKH opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99. ZKH Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

