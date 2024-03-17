Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.19)-($1.09) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.28 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -1.190–1.090 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 50.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,745 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.