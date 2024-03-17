Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.19)-($1.09) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.28 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -1.190–1.090 EPS.
Zumiez Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
