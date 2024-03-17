Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14, reports. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez updated its Q1 guidance to ($1.19)-($1.09) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -1.190–1.090 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 7.7 %

Zumiez stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Zumiez by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.